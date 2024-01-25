NAIROBI (Reuters) - The head of Kenya's public debt management office at the finance ministry plans to leave his post in the next two months, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Haron Sirima has been in charge since 2018 and the office is critical in the East African nation's handling of Eurobond issuances.

"My tour of duty has come to an end. I need to give way to young blood. I have a couple of months to go awaiting recruitment of a new director," the Business Daily quoted Sirima saying.

The Public Service Commission, which oversees the hiring of civil servants, has sent out an advertisement seeking applicants for Sirima's post.

There was no immediate comment available from the debt office on Sirima's departure.

Kenya has been tackling acute liquidity challenges caused by uncertainty over its ability to access funding from financial markets before a $2 billion Eurobond matures in June this year.

The head of an International Monetary Fund mission to Kenya said earlier this month the fund does not think Kenya will default on its Eurobond payment.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)