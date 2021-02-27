Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in February - Stats Office

02/27/2021 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation was at 5.78% year-on-year in February, compared to 5.69% in January, the statistics office said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : The EESC Civil Solidarity Prize has showcased the indispensable role of civil society in battling the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:32aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Gender equality is a must for ‘our young girls', says ECA 's Ruzvidzo
PU
03:47aKenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in February - Stats Office
RE
03:30aRA 11524 : A gamechanger that will modernize, industrialize Phl coconut sector
PU
02:20aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : Speaker velasco lauds prrd's signing of coco levy trust fund act
PU
02:16aRenewable Energy Integration - P144534
PU
02:16aStrengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan - P156869
PU
02:16aEmployment Support Project - P171250
PU
02:16aJhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project - P154990
PU
02:16aPMGSY Rural Roads Project - P124639
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
4Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
5EXCLUSIVE: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ