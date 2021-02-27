Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in February - Stats Office

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in February - Stats Office
02/27/2021 | 03:47am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation was at 5.78% year-on-year in February, compared to 5.69% in January, the statistics office said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra)
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26a
EESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE
: The EESC Civil Solidarity Prize has showcased the indispensable role of civil society in battling the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:32a
UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR
: Gender equality is a must for ‘our young girls', says ECA 's Ruzvidzo
PU
03:47a
Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in February - Stats Office
RE
03:30a
RA 11524
: A gamechanger that will modernize, industrialize Phl coconut sector
PU
02:20a
CONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES
: Speaker velasco lauds prrd's signing of coco levy trust fund act
PU
02:16a
Renewable Energy Integration - P144534
PU
02:16a
Strengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan - P156869
PU
02:16a
Employment Support Project - P171250
PU
02:16a
Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project - P154990
PU
02:16a
PMGSY Rural Roads Project - P124639
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2
Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3
FACTBOX
: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
4
Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
5
EXCLUSIVE
: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments
More news
HOT NEWS
ROCKET COMPANIES, IN.
+9.80%
Rocket : Cos. to Pay Special Dividend of $1.11 per Share
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-2.64%
Johnson & Johnson : J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Review From FDA Advisory Panel
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON.
-1.62%
Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
PROXIMUS SA
-11.38%
Proximus : European shares drop as high yields spark profit taking in tech, resources
ENGIE
-4.13%
Engie : Swings to Loss with Impairments, Nuclear Hit; Expects 2021 Improvement
TELEFONICA S.A.
-3.90%
TELEFONICA SA : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave