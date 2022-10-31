Advanced search
Kenya's inflation at 9.6% year-on-year in October - stats office
10/31/2022 | 10:35am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation rose 9.6% year-on-year in October from 9.2% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege)
© Reuters 2022
