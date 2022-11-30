Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kenya's inflation eases in November as food, fuel prices dip

11/30/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A shopper walks past products displayed on the shelves inside the Nakumatt supermarket within the Village market complex mall, in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's inflation edged lower to 9.5% year-on-year in November from 9.6% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday, its first drop since February as fuel and food prices eased.

The drop from October's year-on-year inflation - the highest level since May 2017 - comes after rate hikes by the East African country's central bank. Two analysts said the impact of the tightening had yet to affect the inflation rate.

Last week, Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by half a point to 8.75%, saying there was scope for more tightening due to sustained inflation.

One analyst in the banking sector said the dip in year-on-year inflation was not likely to be linked to the higher lending rate, which would take a couple of months to trickle down into the economy.

"I think there's been a bit of stability on the pricing of fuels and it's harvest season in the west of the country, so there's maybe been a bit of an easing on food prices," the analyst said.

A second analyst said November's inflation figure would reduce the likelihood of another rate-hike in the short-term. "It means they might not make another rate hike soon," he said.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.3% in November, down from 0.9% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The rise in inflation was driven by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Hereward HollandEditing by James Macharia Chege and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:08aRussian economy contracts 1.7% in Jan-Sept, capital investment up 5.9% y/y -data
RE
11:05aUK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov
RE
11:03aMoldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December
RE
11:01aJ&J sues Amgen over plan to sell ulcerative colitis drug similar to Stelara
RE
11:00aEU strikes deal to make ships pay for their carbon emissions
RE
10:58aEmbassies in Turkey warned against security threats, sources say
RE
10:56aU.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation
RE
10:52aBank of England sells 1.5 billion pounds of gilts
RE
10:50aFrench court approves Airbus settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan
RE
10:44aKenya's inflation eases in November as food, fuel prices dip
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
2BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data
5Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflatio..

HOT NEWS