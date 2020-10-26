Log in
Kenya's shilling edges down against the dollar

10/26/2020 | 05:08am EDT
Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI - Kenya's shilling inched down on Monday due to end of month dollar demand from importers, amid a drop in the supply of the hard currency, traders said.

At 0842 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.75/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 108.70/90.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


