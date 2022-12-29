Advanced search
Kenya's shilling seen under pressure from oil importers

12/29/2022 | 03:12am EST
A Kenya Commercial Bank Mtaani agent counts Kenya shilling notes on a money counting machine as she serves a client inside in the banking hall at the Kencom branch in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable in early trade on Thursday, but it was expected to weaken during the session due to increased demand for dollars from oil retailers, traders said.

At 0705 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.35/55 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 123.30/50.

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


© Reuters 2022
