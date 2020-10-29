Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenya's shilling stable against the dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:34am EDT
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI - Kenya's shilling was firm against the dollar on Thursday, traders said.

At 0838 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.85/109.05 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aShell increases dividend after beating third-quarter forecasts
RE
04:50aGold firms as dollar stalls, uncertainties loom ahead of U.S. polls
RE
04:45aBANK OF LITHUANIA : issues recommendations for licence applicants
PU
04:34aKenya's shilling stable against the dollar
RE
04:34aBOJ cuts growth forecast but flags policy pause on recovery prospects
RE
04:30aLloyds Bank third quarter profit boosted by home loan lending boom
RE
04:30aECB to signal more stimulus as second-wave recession fears grow
RE
04:29aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese banks seen swapping dollars for yuan in forwards to curb gains-traders
RE
04:27aMiner Sibanye-Stillwater posts record Q3 core profit despite COVID-19 impact
RE
04:25aOil extends losses on renewed coronavirus lockdowns, over-supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia's COVID-19 control tempers global stock selloff, U.S. futures jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group