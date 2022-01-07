Log in
Kenya shilling hits new all-time low amid strong dollar demand

01/07/2022 | 03:55am EST
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened to a new all-time low on Friday, as strong dollar demand from various sectors outstripped lacklustre inflows, traders said.

At 0829 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.20/40 to the dollar, an all-time low according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The shilling closed on Thursday at 113.10/30.

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS