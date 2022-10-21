Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kenya will expand trade ties with the
United Arab Emirates, the State House Kenya tweeted early
Saturday.
"The two nations have agreed to fast-track trade agreements
and set up a joint panel to explore investment partnerships in
oil and gas, technology transfer, agriculture, healthcare as
well as development of Special Economic Zones", the state house
said in a tweet.
The United Arab Emirates and Kenya agreed to launch talks on
a comprehensive economic partnership this year, which would be
the first of its kind between the Gulf Arab state and an African
country, UAE's state news agency WAM had reported.
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)