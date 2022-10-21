Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates

10/21/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kenya will expand trade ties with the United Arab Emirates, the State House Kenya tweeted early Saturday.

"The two nations have agreed to fast-track trade agreements and set up a joint panel to explore investment partnerships in oil and gas, technology transfer, agriculture, healthcare as well as development of Special Economic Zones", the state house said in a tweet.

The United Arab Emirates and Kenya agreed to launch talks on a comprehensive economic partnership this year, which would be the first of its kind between the Gulf Arab state and an African country, UAE's state news agency WAM had reported. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aSoccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
RE
10/21Australia's east braces for more heavy rain, 'life-threatening' floods
RE
10/21Thai central bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - central bank
RE
10/21Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates
RE
10/21Thai c.bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - c.bank
RE
10/21Australia's Albanese, Japan's Kishida meet for defence, energy talks
RE
10/21Tropical Storm Roslyn to strengthen to hurricane near Mexican resorts
RE
10/21China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier
RE
10/21Sandy Hook families seek steep punitive damages after $1 billion Alex Jones verdict
RE
10/21Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
3S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..
4Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
5Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - ..

HOT NEWS