Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates

10/22/2022 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Kenya will expand trade ties with the United Arab Emirates, the State House Kenya tweeted early Saturday.

"The two nations have agreed to fast-track trade agreements and set up a joint panel to explore investment partnerships in oil and gas, technology transfer, agriculture, healthcare as well as development of Special Economic Zones", the state house said in a tweet.

The United Arab Emirates and Kenya agreed to launch talks on a comprehensive economic partnership this year, which would be the first of its kind between the Gulf Arab state and an African country, UAE's state news agency WAM had reported.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 93.46 Delayed Quote.18.80%
WTI 0.62% 85.134 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
06:12aMembers of disbanded Hong Kong group jailed up to 3 years for inciting subversion
RE
06:10aABCs not LGBTs: Battles over race, gender inflame Texas school board vote
RE
06:09aCricket-Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan blockbuster
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:51aGhana aims for IMF staff-level agreement by year-end
RE
05:41aNigeria's Tinubu: Will remove fuel subsidy, deregulate gas prices if elected
RE
05:38aIndia's Yes Bank quarterly profit falls 32% on provision set-asides
RE
05:36aGuinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months
RE
05:33aIMF, Malawi reach staff deal on $88 million emergency financing
RE
05:30aDevastated relatives identify victims of Chad's bloody protests
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit
3Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
4Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
5S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..

HOT NEWS