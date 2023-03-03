Kenya to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29- cenbank

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 29, the bank said on Friday.

At its last meeting in January, the central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.75%, saying its previous hike in November was still working its way through the economy. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hereward Holland)