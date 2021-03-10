Log in
News : Latest News
Kenya to shun debt re-organisation under G20's common framework

03/10/2021 | 07:10am EST
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will not seek to overhaul its debt under a G20 initiative because it fears that would curtail its ability to raise funds from global capital markets, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The G20 group of major economies introduced a "common framework" to help developing nations cope with the financial pressure of COVID-19 by allowing them to suspend bilateral debt service and then restructure their debts.

"We are not," Haron Sirima, the head of the debt management office at the Treasury, told reporters, when asked if the government will seek to restructure its debt under the framework, which also involves private creditors. He did not give more details.

Neighbouring Ethiopia, which said it would go through "debt treatment" through the common framework in January, suffered ratings downgrades as a result.

Kenya may raise funds through international capital markets later this year if it does not secure enough low-priced funds from lenders like the World Bank, Sirima said.

The government will also use new sovereign bond issuance to refinance maturing debt and manage its liquidity and liability, he said.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has battered Kenya's tax revenues at a time when more of its debts are falling due and as it is still grappling with gaping fiscal deficits.

In January, it secured deals to suspend debt service with the Paris Club and other creditors, including China, covering the six months to the end of June this year.

Under those deals, which fall under the G20's initiative to offer poor nations debt relief, Kenya is deferring payments worth $600 million due in the period.

The deferred amount, which includes $378 million to China alone, will be paid over five years after a grace period of one year.

(Editing by Larry King)

By Duncan Miriri


© Reuters 2021
