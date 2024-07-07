STORY: Kenyan activists held a memorial concert on Sunday (July 7) for demonstrators killed during recent anti-government protests.

At least 39 people died during clashes with police during several days of unrest.

The protests became violent after demonstrators briefly stormed parliament, and the police opened fire.

Concert organizer Boniface Mwangi:

"The government is listening now because of the protests. So we are kind of happy, but there's also a lot of sadness because so many people died for the government to listen."

President William Ruto has scrapped the tax hikes that sparked the unrest.

However, protesters have vowed to remain on the streets in what has transformed into a nationwide, youth-led movement against corruption and misgovernance.

On Friday (July 5), Ruto proposed spending cuts and borrowing in roughly equal measure to fill a $2.7 billion budget hole caused by the withdrawal of Kenya's finance bill.

"It's too little, too late. We need much much more. We need pay cuts. Our president has like guzzlers and guzzlers of cars that he travels with. He's ever travelling, he's never in the country, he has a very big government. We have excessive civil servants. This has to change."

During the concert there were repeated calls for Ruto to resign.

White crosses were planted for those who had died.

The government has blamed protest violence on opportunistic criminals.

But activists say those responsible were thugs hired by politicians to discredit the protest movement.