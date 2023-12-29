"This growth was mainly supported by a rebound in agricultural activities that had contracted in 2022," the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a report.
Thanks to favourable weather conditions in the quarter, agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew by 6.7% compared to a contraction of 1.3% in the third quarter of 2022, the KNBS said.
The East African country's economy has been among the fastest-growing on the continent in recent years, but a heavy debt load and a weakening currency have emerged as potential problems.
