Kenyan electricity producer KenGen Appoints Abraham Serem as acting CEO
10/29/2022 | 03:35am EDT
(Reuters) - Kenya Electricity Generating Company Ltd has appointed Abraham Serem as acting Managing Director and CEO of the company upon Rebecca Miano's exit to join the Cabinet, it said late on Friday.
Miano has been appointed Cabinet Secretary (CS) for East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development.
(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)