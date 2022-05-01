Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenyan president hikes country's minimum wage by 12%

05/01/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI, May 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Sunday his government would hike the country's minimum wage by 12% immediately to help workers cope with a surge in consumer prices, driven in part by the war in Ukraine.

"There is a compelling case to review the minimum wage so as to cushion our workers against further erosion of their purchasing power," a statement issued by the president's office quoted him as saying at Labour Day celebrations in the capital Nairobi.

The hike, he said, was necessary because the minimum wage had not been reviewed in three years and the cost of living has increased.

Kenya's current minimum wage is 13,500 Kenyan shillings ($116.68) per month.

As in in other countries across the region, Kenyans are grappling with a surge in prices of commodities, including cooking oil and fuel, aggravated by supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

Inflation in the east African country rose to 6.47% year-on-year last month from 5.56% in March, the statistics office said.

Last month the country suffered shortages of fuel, with traffic in some parts of Nairobi coming to a standstill as motorists joined long queues outside petrol stations.

($1 = 115.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54aExclusive-Civilians flee Azovstal bunkers in evacuation led by U.N
RE
10:42aBored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale
RE
10:40aMay Day marchers in France put pressure on re-elected Macron
RE
10:31aMay Day marchers in France put pressure on re-elected Macron
RE
10:15aKenyan president hikes country's minimum wage by 12%
RE
09:36aRicardo Alarcon, Cuban point man for U.S. relations, dies aged 84
RE
09:28aPope defends media freedom, pays tribute to killed reporters
RE
09:27aPope defends media freedom, pays tribute to killed reporters
RE
09:25aCivilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
RE
09:11aGuinea's coup leader proposes 3-year transition back to civilian rule
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tight..
2Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
3Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
4Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
5Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS