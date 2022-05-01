Kenyan president hikes country's minimum wage by 12%

NAIROBI, May 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
said on Sunday his government would hike the country's minimum
wage by 12% immediately to help workers cope with a surge in
consumer prices, driven in part by the war in Ukraine.
"There is a compelling case to review the minimum wage so as
to cushion our workers against further erosion of their
purchasing power," a statement issued by the president's office
quoted him as saying at Labour Day celebrations in the capital
Nairobi.
The hike, he said, was necessary because the minimum wage
had not been reviewed in three years and the cost of living has
increased.
Kenya's current minimum wage is 13,500 Kenyan shillings
($116.68) per month.
As in in other countries across the region, Kenyans are
grappling with a surge in prices of commodities, including
cooking oil and fuel, aggravated by supply concerns following
Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.
Inflation in the east African country rose to 6.47%
year-on-year last month from 5.56% in March, the statistics
office said.
Last month the country suffered shortages of fuel, with
traffic in some parts of Nairobi coming to a standstill as
motorists joined long queues outside petrol stations.
($1 = 115.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema;
editing by Barbara Lewis)