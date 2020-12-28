Kenyan shilling firmer, boosted by low dollar demand and tight liquidity

At 0736 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.50/108.70 compared with Thursday's close of 108.70/108.90. Markets were closed on Friday for Christmas.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)