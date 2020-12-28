Log in
Kenyan shilling firmer, boosted by low dollar demand and tight liquidity

12/28/2020 | 03:27am EST
Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was firmer on Monday, boosted by thin dollar demand from importers and tight liquidity in the money markets, traders said.

At 0736 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.50/108.70 compared with Thursday's close of 108.70/108.90. Markets were closed on Friday for Christmas.

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2020
