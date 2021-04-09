Log in
Kenyan shilling firms to 8-1/2 month high, bond sale helps

04/09/2021 | 06:12am EDT
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened to an eight and a half month-high against the dollar on Friday spurred by inflows from foreign investors interested in investing in a government infrastructure bond, traders said.

At 0920 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 107.40/107.60 per dollar, up from Thursday's close of 107.85/108.05.

The shilling was last at its present level on July 27, 2020, when it touched 107.40/60, Refinitiv data showed.

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2021
