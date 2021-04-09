Kenyan shilling firms to 8-1/2 month high, bond sale helps

At 0920 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 107.40/107.60 per dollar, up from Thursday's close of 107.85/108.05.

The shilling was last at its present level on July 27, 2020, when it touched 107.40/60, Refinitiv data showed.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)