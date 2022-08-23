Log in
Kenyan shilling in 'wait-and-see mode' after contested election

08/23/2022 | 05:56am EDT
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

(Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was slightly weaker on Tuesday, with one trader saying the market was still in "wait-and-see mode" after this month's contested presidential election.

At 0902 GMT, Refinitiv Eikon data showed the shilling at 119.80/120.00 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 119.65/85.

The trader at a commercial bank in Nairobi said traders were waiting to see how the aftermath of the election played out. "The dominating factor is caution," the trader said.

On Monday, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga lodged a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the presidential election results, which saw his rival Deputy President William Ruto declared president-elect.

The country's top court has until Monday, Sept. 5, to deliver a verdict on Odinga's challenge.

Kenya's currency typically comes under pressure towards the end of the month as importer dollar demand picks up, which could affect trading in the coming days.

The shilling is down around 5.5% against the U.S. dollar this year, weighed down by high oil prices and foreign-currency demand from companies in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.17728 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.7673 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
ENERGY S.P.A. 0.00% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.99291 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.07% 97.85 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.61794 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
WTI 1.31% 91.951 Delayed Quote.20.45%
HOT NEWS