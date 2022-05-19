Log in
News: Latest News
Kenyan shilling stable; expected to ease due to energy sector demand

05/19/2022 | 04:29am EDT
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was little-changed against the dollar on Thursday, and traders said they expected it to weaken due to demand from various sectors including energy and manufacturing, and food importers.

At 0711 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.30/50 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 116.25/45.

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


© Reuters 2022
