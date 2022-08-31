Log in
Kenyan shilling stable, expected to ease due to energy sector demand

08/31/2022 | 04:22am EDT
A teller arranges Kenya shilling coins and notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

(Fixes editing credit)

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's shilling was stable on Wednesday, and it was forecast to lose ground due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said.

At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 119.95/120.15 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 119.90/120.10.

On Wednesday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 120.05/25, according to Refinitiv data.

Technical analysis of its 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages shows it is expected to keep weakening in the near term.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS