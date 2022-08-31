Kenyan shilling stable, expected to ease due to energy sector demand

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's shilling was stable on Wednesday, and it was forecast to lose ground due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said.

At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 119.95/120.15 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 119.90/120.10.

On Wednesday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 120.05/25, according to Refinitiv data.

Technical analysis of its 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages shows it is expected to keep weakening in the near term.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)