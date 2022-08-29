Log in
Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand

08/29/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Monday, and traders said it was expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars especially from oil marketing companies that exceeded inflows from remittances.

At 0657 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 119.90/120.10 per dollar, the same as Friday's close. Early on Monday, the shilling touched an all-time low of 119.95/120.15, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)


© Reuters 2022
