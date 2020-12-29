Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenyan shilling steady; importer demand sluggish

12/29/2020 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable on Tuesday amid thin demand for dollars, with import activity still sluggish until after year-end holidays.

At 0628 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.70/108.90 to the dollar, unchanged from Monday's close.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:17aTHE BANKING JOBS : cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
PU
03:15aSOCAR, ENOC offer lowest prices for Feb LNG cargoes to Pakistan
RE
03:15aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:15aGERMAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY : Bundeskartellamt's 2020 market power report on the electricity generation sector
PU
03:14aKenyan shilling steady; importer demand sluggish
RE
03:14aOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
03:11aANALYSIS : Thumbs up for emerging markets' QE experiment but risks loom
RE
03:02aGold gains as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. Senate stimulus vote
RE
02:56aEU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
3EUROSTOXX : Wall Street follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit
4CNOOC LIMITED : Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ