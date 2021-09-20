Log in
Kenyan shilling unchanged in quiet trade

09/20/2021 | 04:56am EDT
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed 1000 Kenyan shilling bank note near the old note, during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday in well-balanced trade but was expected to come under pressure from importer dollar demand in the next few days, traders said.

At 0824 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 110.10/110.30 against the dollar, unchanged from Friday's close.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS