Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased energy sector dollar demand

03/07/2022 | 04:37am EST
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday due to a pick-up in dollar demand from commodity traders and companies in the energy sector, traders said.

At 0905 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.95/114.15 per dollar, compared with 113.85/114.05 at Friday's close.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2022
