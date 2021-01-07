Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kenyan shilling weakens slightly amid dollar demand from energy sector, importers

01/07/2021 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slightly weakened on Thursday amid demand for dollars from the energy sector and general merchandise importers and a lack of inflows from remittances and exports, traders said.

At 0734 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/109.65, compared to Wednesday's close of 109.40/109.60.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Ayenat Mersie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - November 2020
PU
03:15aWATERWORLD : How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage
RE
03:12aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : 7th meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA)
PU
03:11aForeigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Dec. 30
RE
03:11aCiti sees no further upside for world stocks in 2021
RE
03:10aVeoneer says returned to organic sales growth in fourth quarter, to accelerate in 2021
RE
03:09aFactbox-Benchmark index providers remove Chinese firms after U.S. investment ban
RE
03:07aNikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate
RE
03:06aKenyan shilling weakens slightly amid dollar demand from energy sector, importers
RE
02:57aLafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in $3.4 billion deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban - sources
4BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ea..
5U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ