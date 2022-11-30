Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kenyan utility KenGen's full year pretax profit falls due to higher operating costs

11/30/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Electricity Generating Company workers are seen at a section of the Olkaria IV Geothermal power plant near the Rift Valley town of Naivasha, Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Electricity Generating Co Ltd (KenGen) said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the financial year ended June fell 48%, hurt by increased operating costs, depreciation and amortisation.

KenGen, which is 70% owned by the government, said in a statement its pretax profit dropped to 7.94 billion shillings ($64.90 million) from 15.3 billion shillings a year earlier.

It said its total revenue rose 8% to 49.23 billion shillings, while operating costs jumped to 15.74 billion shillings from 12.39 billion shillings.

"Operating costs increased ... largely due to an increase in drilling costs for Ethiopia operations. This, and an increase in depreciation and amortisation ... resulted in a pretax profit of 7.94 billion shillings," KenGen said.

The company, which has an installed generation capacity of 1,904 megawatts (MW), supplies more than 60% of the power for East Africa.

KenGen said it planned to redevelop one of its 45 megawatt (MW) geothermal power plants to increase its generation capacity to 51 MW and upgrade two other plants to increase their total capacity to 320 MW from 280 MW.

It recommended a dividend payment of 0.20 shillings a share, from 0.30 shillings in the previous financial year.

($1 = 122.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.84% 466.36 Real-time Quote.-13.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.62% 154.03 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
Latest news "Economy"
03:26aEU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
RE
03:24aU.s. sec’s uyeda says there are applications filed by exchanges,…
RE
03:24aRussian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
RE
03:24aIndian govt panel favours ending control on pricing of gas from old blocks from 2027
RE
03:21aU.s. sec's uyeda says commission has authorised exchange listing…
RE
03:20aU.s. sec commissioner uyeda says "had a number of applications f…
RE
03:20aItaly's CDP and partners put TIM network bid plan on hold
RE
03:20aCricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener
RE
03:19aBritain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls
RE
03:18aUK's Home REIT dismisses allegations by short-seller Viceroy Research
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data
2Rio Tinto Expects Steady Iron-Ore Shipments in 2023
3ROLLS-ROYCE : Barclays raises its recommendation to Buy
4Tarena Announces Changes to Board Composition
5GLENCORE : Jefferies remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS