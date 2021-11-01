Log in
Kenyon International, Inc. Launches New Electric G2 Grill with Family-Size Capacity

11/01/2021 | 10:20am EDT
CLINTON, Conn., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc., a specialty electric grill and cooktop manufacturer, today announces the launch of its newest product, the G2 Grill. Inspired by the features that have made its existing products so popular, the G2 Grill will use the same sleek engineering while offering 35 percent more cooking surface than Kenyon International, Inc.’s other portable counterparts, allowing room for up to eight servings for larger family-size portions. The grill combines the performance of a full-size range with the convenience of portability so users can make meals anywhere, anytime – both indoors and outdoors.

The G2 Grill features a powerful 1800-watt heating element that heats up the 210 square inch grill rapidly and consistently, cooking the thickest steaks and chicken breasts evenly without hot spots. The grill also includes a non-stick grate that eliminates the need for additional oil, resulting in healthier meals and an easy-to-clean product.

Additional features include:

  • Optional warming rack maximizes grilling experience by adding a secondary cooking area, keeping the entire meal warm until ready to serve
  • Non-stick grate imparts characteristic barbeque grill marks
  • Minimal cleaning hassle as the grate is dishwasher friendly
  • Drip tray allows users to infuse grilled food with liquids such as beer and wine for added flavor
  • Marine-grade steel is weather resistant and rust proof for outdoor use

“The G2 Grill is designed to accommodate quality and flavorful meals for the entire family, while also remaining portable so users can cook their favorite grilled meals almost anywhere, no matter the season,” said Phil Williams, president at Kenyon International, Inc. “We’re excited to add the G2 Grill to our collection of innovative products.”

With the introduction of the G2 Grill, Kenyon International, Inc. continues its dedication to product ingenuity and its mission to provide top-of-the-line grilling and cooking options to its customers. The existing Kenyon International, Inc. product lines include premium electric grills and ceramic glass cooktops, designed with the latest cooking technology and available in an assortment of portable or built-in models to fit every individual’s cooking needs.

To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase the G2 Grill between Nov. 1-30, 2021, will receive a free warming rack. For more information on the G2 Grill, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBkgOy4kpD0 or to order for $795, see www.cookwithkenyon.com/shop/g2-grill/.

About Kenyon International, Inc.
Kenyon International, Inc., located on the Connecticut shoreline, manufactures a collection of powerful and flame-free electric grills. The company consistently surpasses challenging engineering concepts that lead their customers to a new and innovative cooking experience. Kenyon International, Inc.’s mission is to let everyone in on the fun of grilling, as their electric grills are ideal for places that restrict the usage of gas and charcoal. For more information about Kenyon International, Inc., visit www.cookwithkenyon.com.

Media Contact
Hailee Dayfield
Uproar PR for Kenyon International, Inc.
hdayfield@uproarpr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS