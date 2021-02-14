Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kerala CM inaugurates The Gender Park Campus after successful completion of global meet on gender equality

02/14/2021 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Feb 14th. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes and completed facilities at the campus, where the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE II) was held from 11-13 Feb, 2021.

Working under the Department of Women & Child Development of the Government of Kerala, The Gender Park aims to become a premier convergence point for all gender-related activities. With UN Women as equal partners, it will be developed into a South Asian hub for gender equality.

Lauding this novel initiative, the Chief Minister said, “The Gender Park should be a model not just for the country but also the world.” The new projects at the campus include the Gender Museum, Gender Library, Women in Sustainable Entrepreneurship Fellowship (WiSE). The campus will also house the International Women’s Trade Centre (iWTC) along with other facilities like the International Convention Centre and an Amphitheatre. As part of the inauguration, the Chief Minister unveiled the miniature model of iWTC.

The functional launch follows the successful completion of ICGE II hosted by The Gender Park in association with UN Women. The three-day conference themed “Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment” was the first step towards developing a gender inclusive policy framework for sustainable social business. The conference saw the presence of prominent people including KK Shailaja Teacher, Minister of Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development of the Government of Kerala, who is also the Chairperson of The Gender Park’s governing body.

With 90 internationally renowned speakers from over 20 countries, including researchers, entrepreneurs, development and policy practitioners as well as activists in the field of gender equality, the conference emphasized the need for promoting women and transgender persons’ participation in socio-economic activities and empower them to become sustainable entrepreneurs. The conference conducted in a hybrid form was held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The themes and discussions were in consonance with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this context, the conference was organized as the first carbon neutral event in Kerala highlighting the state’s continued commitment to achieving SDG-objectives by 2030.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aIraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister
RE
02:07aKerala CM inaugurates The Gender Park Campus after successful completion of global meet on gender equality
BU
01:48aALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
RE
01:15aBENZ MINING : Assays confirm the discovery of 2 new trends at Eastmain
PU
01:13aROLLS ROYCE : to name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next CFO - Sky News
RE
01:04aRussia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - reports
RE
01:02aLANXESS : Chemical firm Lanxess buys U.S.-based Emerald Kalama in $1.1 billion deal
RE
12:39aUK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business
RE
12:02aPLAY MAGNUS : PMG) - Aker BioMarine becomes partner of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour
AQ
12:01aGENERAL MOTORS : How Canada can capitalize on U.S. auto sector's abrupt pivot to electric vehicles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANXESS AG : LANXESS : buys U.S.-based Emerald for enterprise value of $1.08 bln
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
3Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ