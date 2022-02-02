Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kerrigan and Cavazos in Real Clear Health: Policies Must Help Small Businesses Recover, Including Affordable Health Coverage

02/02/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 1 February, 2022, 12:49 pm

In a February 1 Op-Ed in Real Clear Health, SBE Council president & CEO Karen Kerrigan and United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) president & CEO Ramiro Cavazos lay out the policy priorities of small business owners as they work to survive and recover during this uncertain pandemic economy. As they note in the piece:

In this delicate economic environment, Congress should be very cautious about the potential impact of overreaching policies on businesses. A recentsurveyof small business owners found that7-in-10 small business owners agree the pandemic has already made things hard enough, and they can't afford to have government policies that disrupt day-to-day business.

On the issue of health care, Kerrigan and Cavazos remind readers that costs and access still remain a big challenge for small business owners. In fact, according to the SBE Council/USHCC survey they point to in the piece, 8-in-10 of small business owners agree that healthcare reforms "that add new costs for small businesses are high risk and would add another burden to recovering businesses."

Instead of addressing these concerns, Kerrigan and Cavazos express concern that:

Congress has proposed several misaligned drug pricing policies to give the government more control and power over healthcare spending and decisions, ultimately harming access and eroding quality. Specifically, proposed negotiation policies would significantly undermine biopharmaceutical investment, mimicking Europe's disastrous government price setting and restrictive regulations. The reason the U.S. leads the world in medical breakthroughs and lifesaving drug innovations is because of our free-market approach and entrepreneurial spirit.

They argue that Congress has to be smart about the direction of policy and to make sure bills that are being advanced support Main Street businesses, which are the heart and soul of the U.S. economy. After all, they note:

Being "CLOSED" for business is no longer an option.

Read the full Op-ed here.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:27pPharmaceutical investments lead 2021 life sciences growth in Indiana
PR
12:26pAxio Joins with Cyber Risk Institute to Deliver Cybersecurity Resilience to Financial Services Institutions Across the Globe
BU
12:25pMspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations
GL
12:25pLenovo Climbs the List of Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies
BU
12:25pMspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations
GL
12:25pICE Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade
DJ
12:23pBREXIT : N.ireland's poots says to seek agreement from power-shar…
RE
12:23pU.S. faults Michael Avenatti's 'lies' in Stormy Daniels fraud case
RE
12:22pErcot says frozen precipitation could cause local outages…
RE
12:22pTexas utility provider ercot forecasts high demand for coming st…
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
5Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit

HOT NEWS