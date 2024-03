Kerry told Reuters that countries left the COP29 climate summit in Dubai having created a "new paradigm" in which everyone agreed to move transition away from fossil fuels. But now, with the focus turning to making sure the transition happens, Kerry told Reuters he will play a more useful outside of the administration to use his influence and his voice to pressure the public and private sectors to act.

STORY: Always aware of his constraints as an American official, Kerry changed the face of modern climate negotiations by focusing on two priorities: ensuring that China and the US are side-by-side at climate talks and bringing the private sector into the fight against climate change.

"I think that I will be in a better position to be able to try to leverage, push, cajole, work at the effort to be able to implement," Kerry said in an interview from his office at the State Department last month.