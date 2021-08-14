Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

08/14/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) (“James River”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against James River on behalf of those who purchased or acquired James River common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021
  
Website:https://www.ktmc.com/james-river-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=james_river
  
Contact:James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

James River is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber polices; and (4) as a result, the defendants’ statements about James River’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

James River investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pCANADA TO BUY 40 MILLION MODERNA COVID-19 DOSES IN NEXT TWO YEARS : Trudeau
AQ
05:16pATVI BREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATVI
GL
04:32pPRESS RELEASE : Combining faurecia and hella to -3-
DJ
04:32pPRESS RELEASE : Combining faurecia and hella to -2-
DJ
04:32pBLITZ F21 441 GMBH ZUKÜNFTIG FIRMIEREND UNTER FAU : Combining faurecia and hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, fully aligned with industry megatrends
EQ
04:32pPRESS RELEASE : Combining faurecia and hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, fully aligned with industry megatrends
DJ
04:27pFAURECIA : Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, fully aligned with industry megatrends
AQ
04:18pHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA and Faurecia agree to combine their businesses: Partnership opens additional growth potential
EQ
04:17pPRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA and -2-
DJ
04:17pPRESS RELEASE : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA and Faurecia agree to combine their businesses: Partnership opens additional growth potential
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Taliban gains give investors cause for concern beyond Afghanistan
2Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
3China tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
5NTPC LTD : NTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim

HOT NEWS