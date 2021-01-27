Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

01/27/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS; QS.WS) (“QuantumScape”), f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Kensington”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired QuantumScape securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired QuantumScape securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/quantumscape-corporation-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=qunatumscape#overview

According to the complaint, QuantumScape develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (“EVs”). In 2012, QuantumScape began working with Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (“Volkswagen”) and Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VGA”) to develop an EV battery. In 2018, Volkswagen, VGA and QuantumScape announced the establishment of a joint production project to prepare solid-state batteries for mass production. On September 3, 2020, QuantumScape announced a merger with Kensington. Upon completion of the transaction, QuantumScape would receive $1 billion in financing, including funding from VGA and the Qatar Investment Authority. That transaction was completed on November 27, 2020, and QuantumScape Class A common stock and warrants began trading on the NYSE.

The complaint alleges that on January 4, 2021, prior to the open of trading, Seeking Alpha published a research report entitled “QuantumScape’s Solid State Batteries Have Significant Technical Hurdles To Overcome.” The introduction of the Seeking Alpha report emphasized that “QuantumScape’s science is very good. . .[b]ut their batteries are small and unproven – not yet as big as an iWatch battery, and never tested outside a lab,” adding that “[t]here are significant risks associated with solid state batteries that have not been overcome,” and emphasizing that “[t]hey will likely never achieve the performance they claim.” Following this news, the market prices of QuantumScape publicly traded securities fell precipitously, with the price of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock declining more than 63% from its Class Period high of more than $131 per share on December 22, 2020 to close down at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, including a one-day decline of more than $34 per share, or 41%, on January 4, 2021.

QuantumScape investors may, no later than March 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCIMPRESS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report 31 December 2020
AQ
05:58pCUSTOMERS BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pCastle Hall Issues Cybersecurity Due Diligence White Paper For Investors, Highlighting Cyber Lessons From 2020
BU
05:57pFACTBOX : Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' snowballs
RE
05:57pWall St vs Main St fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop extends rally
RE
05:57pSL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per Share
BU
05:56pTARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pCORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:56pHoeven Statement on Biden Executive Order Restricting U.S. Energy Development on Federal Land
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
2S&P 500 : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
3NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : Wall Street vs Main Street fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop keeps rallying
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ