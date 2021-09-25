Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Waterdrop Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) (“Waterdrop”) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Waterdrop on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in or traceable to Waterdrop’s May 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

Waterdrop operates an insurance technology platform and is based in Beijing, China. On April 16, 2021, Waterdrop filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 for the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective on May 6, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was engaged in a variety of market abuses used to artificially inflate Waterdrop’s short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. Indeed, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued one of its business segments – the mutual aid segment – was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators.

Waterdrop investors may, no later than November 15, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

