Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Waterdrop Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

09/25/2021 | 08:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) (“Waterdrop”) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Waterdrop on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in or traceable to Waterdrop’s May 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/waterdrop-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=waterdrop
   
Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Waterdrop operates an insurance technology platform and is based in Beijing, China. On April 16, 2021, Waterdrop filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 for the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective on May 6, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was engaged in a variety of market abuses used to artificially inflate Waterdrop’s short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. Indeed, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued one of its business segments – the mutual aid segment – was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators.

Waterdrop investors may, no later than November 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aALIBABA : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor
RE
01:12aAMANAT : Divestment of IMC for SAR 443 Million
PU
01:12aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van adds alibaba group as new investor - statement
RE
01:09aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van says raises $578 mln in series e funding from existing and new investors
RE
12:52aNETFLIX : Signs Indonesian Film Deal with Timo Tjahjanto →
PU
12:41aCHINA EVERGRANDE : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin
RE
12:38aTESLA : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources
RE
12:32aGAMING INNOVATION : signs platform agreement with Mill of Magic Ltd
PU
09/25CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice on October International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines
PU
09/25China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by B..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
4Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..
5SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVE..

HOT NEWS