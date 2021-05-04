Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCXI) Investors

05/04/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx”) (NASDAQ: CCXI).  

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer.

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a “Briefing Document” concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis. In the Briefing Document, the FDA stated, “[a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the[] data and the clinical meaningfulness of the[] results.”  

Following this news, ChemoCentryx’s stock price is down approximately 45% during intraday trading on May 4, 2021.

If you are a ChemoCentryx investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/chemocentryx-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=chemocentryx.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pBIG SKY GROWTH PARTNERS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES  : Registration rights agreement
PU
05:31pVIAVI  : Q321 Earnings Supplementary Slides
PU
05:31pPENN VIRGINIA  : (a Virginia corporation, hereinafter called the "Corporation")
PU
05:31pSP PLUS  : Bags® Home Serv Delivery Selected to Manage Delayed Baggage Delivery for Hawaiian Airlines
PU
05:31pROCKY BRANDS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pHYSTER-YALE MATERIALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pLIVEPERSON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pFIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pQDM INTERNATIONAL INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off
2Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
3Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall Street with cryptocurrency indexes
5Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ