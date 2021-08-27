Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors – CCIV

08/27/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (“CCIV”) investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Website:

 

https://www.ktmc.com/churchill-capital-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=churchill

 

Contact:

 

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

 

 

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

 

 

Toll free (844) 887-9500

CCIV is a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company. Atieva, Inc., d/b/a Lucid Motors (“Lucid”), is an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. As of 2020, Lucid’s first car, Lucid Air, is in development.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the long anticipated merger agreement between CCIV and Lucid was announced. CCIV and Lucid’s transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. However, at 6:22 p.m. that same night, Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News reported that Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer, announced that production of its debut car will be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date set for delivery of an actual vehicle.

Following this news, CCIV’s stock price fell from a close of $57.37 per share on February 22, 2021, to a close of $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose a true and accurate picture of CCIV’s business, operations and financial condition.

CCIV investors may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aS&P GLOBAL : Connect Plus (M25) Lowered To 'A-' On Higher Expected Lifecycle Costs, Revised Tax And RPI Assumptions
AQ
11:46aSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
11:46aGENENTECH : Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication for PD-L1-Positive, Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
BU
11:46aLINEDATA SERVICES : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
DJ
11:45aROCHE : provides update on Tecentriq US indication for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
AQ
11:45aPRESS RELEASE : Roche provides update on Tecentriq -2-
DJ
11:45aADLPARTNER / ADLPERFORMANCE : 2021 first-half net sales: 75.5m (+16.4%)
GL
11:45aOIF : Reveals New Common Electrical I/O Project to Strengthen an Open Ecosystem for Near Package Optics Architecture, Launches Management Track and Facebook joins Board of Directors at Q3 2021 Virtual Meeting
BU
11:45aPRESS RELEASE : Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
DJ
11:44aHarker says as fed starts to chip away on asset prices it can start to eliminate some of the financial stability risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
4BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
5GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer

HOT NEWS