Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors – PLL

07/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) (“Piedmont”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

Website:        https://www.ktmc.com/piedmont-lithium-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=piedmont

Contact:        James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
                      Toll free (844) 887-9500

Piedmont engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. Throughout the Class Period, Piedmont informed investors regarding its plan for completing necessary permitting and zoning activities required to commence mining and processing operations in North Carolina. The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2021. Before market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported serious issues regarding Piedmont’s regulatory status in North Carolina.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont had not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business did not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Piedmont investors may, no later than September 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aTVNET AFFILIATE NFT1X.COM ANNOUNCES NFT DIGITAL ASSETS EXCHANGE : Evolving NFT Ownership to also include Intellectual Property rights with Plans to Launch KidsNetTV Family TV Series as 155 program NFT Classic Video Collection
PR
10:54aRENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
BU
10:50aAGEAGLE AERIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. - UAVS
BU
10:47aACTIVISION BLIZZARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI
BU
10:43aMISONIX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Misonix, Inc. - MSON
BU
10:05aATHA REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Athira Pharma, Inc. Investors
GL
10:02aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens 2 Business Units, 3 Easy Banking Units in Kashmir
PU
10:02aTATA MOTORS : Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") held on July 30, 2021
PU
09:35aTVNET /WRLD1 Announces launch of NFT1X as a TV Network NFT information resource and global community further linked to an NFT Digital Assets Exchange
PR
09:10aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECKER, LLP : Final Deadline Reminder for Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors – PLL
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
3UK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand
4Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
5Dollar rises but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

HOT NEWS