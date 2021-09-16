Log in
Keter Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/16/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
Keter Group SA (“Keter”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Keter plans to apply to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KETR.”

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint global co-coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BC Partners Securities LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners. BNP Paribas Securities Corp is acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs International, c/o Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, United States of America, telephone: +1 (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, NY 11717, United States of America, telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, United States of America, telephone: +1 (800) 294-1322, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Jefferies LLC, attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States of America; telephone: +1 (877) 821-7388; email: prospectus_department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT KETER

Keter is the innovative global leader in consumer lifestyle solutions for in and around the home. Inspiring people to create amazing spaces for over 70 years, Keter invents, builds and brings to market an extensive range of patio furniture, indoor and outdoor storage solutions, tool storage systems and household organization products known for their durability, design, and functionality. Keter designs with the most innovative technologies and builds with sustainable materials, creating lifestyle products that enhance people’s spaces, elevate their experiences, and last a lifetime. With brands and products available in over 100 countries through leading retailers, Keter is positively impacting consumers every day, everywhere around the world.

Keter was acquired by leading international investment firm BC Partners in 2016.


