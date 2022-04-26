Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kevin Hart's new media company gets $100 million private equity investment

04/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Actor Hart shows his hands after placing them in cement at a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart on Tuesday launched a new media company called HARTBEAT, with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.

Abry, which focuses on investments in the media, communication and information services space, took a minority stake in the company at an undisclosed valuation.

Hart, known for his roles in films such as "Ride Along" and "Central Intelligence", will be the chairman of the new venture created out of the merger of Hart's entertainment businesses Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions.

Thai Randolph, who has held senior executive positions at both the businesses, will be the chief executive officer of HARTBEAT, the company said.

It added that Nicolas Massard, a partner at Abry, would join the company's board and NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock would remain a shareholder.

HARTBEAT said it would produce and distribute television and film content focused on "comedic storytelling" and that it was in various stages of development or production on more than sixty projects.

A number of buyout firms have dived into the entertainment space in recent months, betting on strong demand for content.

In January, private equity fund Apollo said it would invest $760 million in Legendary Entertainment, the production and finance company behind films including "Dune" and "Godzilla vs. Kong".

However, streaming giant Netflix Inc last week reported it had lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years due to inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21aInvestor AB's Advanced Instruments Buys US Instrument Manufacturer Artel
DJ
08:19aThree Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi
RE
08:18aJapan extends gasoline subsidy scheme to end-September, lifts ceiling
RE
08:16aKevin Hart's new media company gets $100 million private equity investment
RE
08:12aHigher rates, slowing China, risks to Latam and Caribbean growth - IMF
RE
08:10aThree killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
RE
08:09aThree killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
RE
08:05aADM beats profit estimates as Ukraine crisis stokes crop shortages
RE
08:04aChina's Huawei seeks out growth areas as risks mount
RE
08:02aWith lift from 'big brother,' Aston Martin chases after Ferrari
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS