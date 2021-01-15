Log in
Kevin Hirzel releases eBook on Michigan Condo and HOA Operations

01/15/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FARMINGTON, Mich., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Hirzel, Managing Member of Hirzel Law, PLC, released "Hirzel's Handbook: How to operate a Michigan Condo or HOA" to serve as an educational resource for board members and property managers.

Kevin Hirzel focuses his practice on condominium law, HOA law, litigation, and real estate law. Mr. Hirzel is a fellow in the College of Community Associations Lawyers ("CCAL"), a prestigious designation given to less than 175 attorneys in the country.  He also serves as a Trustee on the Community Association Institute's national board, a member of the CCAL Board of Governors and is the Co-Chairman of the State Bar of Michigan's Real Property Law Section Committee for Condominiums, PUDs & Cooperatives

"Education is key to successfully operating a community association," said Hirzel. "Unfortunately, many volunteer directors that sit on community association boards do not receive any formal training for their positions." Accordingly, the eBook will provide volunteer board members and property managers with the tips and best practices they need to successfully operate a community association.

Hirzel's Handbook will help community associations better understand the following:

  • Basic principles of association operations
  • Handling the transition from developer to owner control  
  • How to effectively enforce the governing documents
  • Strategies for collecting delinquent assessments
  • Identifying "red flags" that require the governing documents to be amended

Hirzel Law, PLC is excited to be releasing its first eBook on Amazon and Kindle Direct Publishing," said Hirzel. "Hirzel Law, PLC wants to assist condominium and homeowners associations through Michigan, by giving board members the information needed to successfully operate their associations."

Hirzel's Handbook is available today, and you can purchase your copy for $9.99 by visiting Kindle Direct Publishing or by visiting hirzellaw.com.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm with offices in Farmington and Traverse City, Michigan that represents condominium associations, homeowners associations, and summer resorts. The firm also represents individual and corporate clients in various condominium, HOA, and real estate matters.

Elizabeth Kebler
(248) 478-1800
ekebler@hirzellaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-hirzel-releases-ebook-on-michigan-condo-and-hoa-operations-301209375.html

SOURCE Hirzel Law


© PRNewswire 2021
