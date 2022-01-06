Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kevin Richards and Tony Shore Guide Clients Towards Protecting and Growing Retirement Assets

01/06/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this episode, Kevin Richards and co-host Tony Shore discuss Smart Money: Protecting and Growing Your Retirement Assets, authored by Kevin, and strategies for securing steady income after retirement. Richards is eager to influence and educate audiences with his book, as he’s summarized his experience and expertise on retirement financial decisions.

“That’s why you have books,” Richards says. “It’s to make the learning experience of the author shortened down into a digestible form, that’s easy to do, easy to digest and understand, and in a quick amount of time.”

The co hosts dive into options towards establishing a master plan for financial plans of action before retirement, for retirement.

Listen to Kevin Richards and Tony Shore Discussion on Smart Money here.

Take Financial Fate into Your Own Hands

Now is the time to take future financial fate into your own hands.

Richards’ book Smart Money: Protecting and Growing Retirement Assets simplifies an important phase in one’s career, or rather, the first phase after one retires from a career.

“Any financial advisor out there that’s good should make what’s complicated, simple.” Richards highlights.

By brainstorming strategies, learning the facts, and securing one's own financial future, an individual can live a comfortable lifestyle.

Hybrid Annuities and Guaranteed Income for Life

Richards introduces a strategy that offers “the best of both worlds” when it comes to stocks and financial security: hybrid annuities. Keep money growing above inflation, but not risk it when there is a down trending market. He explains that there is no loss if the stock market drops, however they will also grow when the market is growing.

Hybrid annuities provide both the protection and growth of assets.

“Why not put it into a vehicle that has a historical performance of going up when the stock market is going down?” Richards states.

An additional benefit of these is a guaranteed income for life feature provided. It is a percentage of account value based on age for the rest of one’s life.

“You will know, without a doubt, what amount of money you will get per month for the rest of your life,” says Richards.

Learning the Facts

Richards and Shore recognize the importance of knowing the facts before a decision is made. Be cautious with annuities selected and make sure it’s the right one for your standards and needs. Facts to take into consideration include fees, risk level, and uncertainty.

“My job is to be the unbiased coach or consultant to our clients, where we sit down together and look at all the options and break down the pros and cons, so now we’re informed about what makes the most sense,” Richards explains.

Plan Now, Not Later

Richard and Shore encourage people to begin the preparation phases of their plans for consistent income, financial growth, and income security, earlier than later.

A significant step creating a blueprint of strategies and methods that have been proven to succeed. Keeping in mind Richard’s importance on taking control, it’s important to make decisions on what’s best for you.

About 

KNR Consulting Group is offering free consultations on long-term care plans to listeners who call the office at (949) 218 3900. You can also find more information on their website: https://www.knrconsultinggroup.com/.

Listen to KNR Consulting on the Radio AM 740 KBRITE: http://radio.financiallytuned.com/knr

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942


Attachment


Kevin Richards and Tony Shore Speak Retirement Assets and Financial Fate

Hosts Kevin Richards and Tony Shore Share How to Take Control of Financial Fate After Retirement - Powered by Mission Matters

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pCineplex temporarily lays off 6,000 workers as surging Omicron cases shut theatres
RE
02:21pGSK announces additional purchase agreements with the Government of Canada for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy, Sotrovimab
AQ
02:21pSotheby's International Realty Expands in Utah
PR
02:19pKnobbe Martens Partner Christy Lea to Serve as 2022 President of Orange County's Public Law Center Board of Directors
BU
02:18pWENG FINE ART : On its 10th anniversary on the stock exchange, Weng Fine Art AG reaches a market capitalization of EUR 200 million - Remaining treasury stock to be sold in 2022
PU
02:18pGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show®
PU
02:18pAT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms
PU
02:18pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : appoints Nimisha Srivastava to lead its Investments business in North America
PU
02:17pGeneral Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature
RE
02:17pBuilt In Honors Logiwa in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5APA : January 2022 Investor Update

HOT NEWS