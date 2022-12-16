Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges

12/16/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Jury selection to begin in Kevin Spacey civil sex abuse trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey on Friday appeared by videolink in a London court over seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by videolink from the Middle East according to his lawyer Patrick Gibbs, spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and his London address during the brief hearing.

The 63-year-old gave no indication of any pleas to one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorised the seven additional charges last month, after Spacey was originally accused in May of four counts of sexual assault by touching and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Paul Goldspring said the additional charges are "related offences to that which is already before the court". Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five offences at London's Old Bailey in June and is due to stand trial on those charges in June 2023.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at London's Southwark Crown Court on Jan. 13.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:54aU.S. business activity slumps in December; price pressures ease - S&P Global survey
RE
09:52aRussia's Trust Bank sells oilfield service firm to Gazprombank
RE
09:50aU.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
RE
09:49aGerman Finance Minister: Commission proposals aren't end of debate on EU budget rules
RE
09:48aVolkswagen to refocus on raising productivity, warns of challenging 2023 - finance chief
RE
09:48aCommodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount
RE
09:43aWall St extends losses as recession fears weigh
RE
09:42aKevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges
RE
09:41aApp store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
RE
09:39aBritain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5ENEL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS