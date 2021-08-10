Kevin Weinstein Joins Renalogic as CEO to Fuel Growth

PHOENIX and CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalogic, the industry leader in dialysis risk management and cost containment, announced today the appointment of Kevin Weinstein as Chief Executive Officer. Weinstein will also join the company's Board of Directors. Lisa Moody, who served as the company's Chief Executive Officer since 2009, will assume the role of Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

"As the company continues to grow, we will benefit from Kevin's proven ability to lead high-functioning teams that drive results for clients," Moody said. "Kevin's experience launching healthcare solutions that challenge the status quo will set a new pace for our accelerated growth."

Weinstein brings a deep background in successfully growing investor-backed, innovative healthcare companies. Immediately prior to joining Renalogic, Weinstein was President of population health technology company Azara Healthcare. Previously he has served as CEO and in other executive positions at a variety of pioneering healthcare companies including Allscripts ZirMed (now Waystar), and Valence Health (now part of Evolent Health).

"I am pleased to join the Renalogic team, especially now. The industry is shifting, and employers, payers, and at-risk healthcare provider organizations are seeking innovative ways to reduce risk and manage costs," Weinstein said. "Faced with rapidly increasing chronic kidney disease rates among the US population, health plan fiduciaries are turning to Renalogic's nearly 20-year history of helping clients and their employees/members manage the risks and costs associated with chronic kidney disease and dialysis."

Renalogic simultaneously helps clients reduce risk and manage costs by supporting better health outcomes and providing significant savings related to dialysis care. Renalogic's predictive analytics identify potential risks associated with CKD while the clinically proven Kidney Dialysis Avoidance Program delivers tailored intervention that slows, stops, and in some cases, reverses members' trajectory toward dialysis. For those employee/members that do progress to dialysis, the company's proprietary claims repricing methodology provides net savings of up to 85%, which typically translates to more than $1 million per employee/member.

As part of its commitment to accelerating growth, Renalogic participated in a growth recapitalization with Carrick Capital Partners, which was announced in March 2021.

About Renalogic

Renalogic has been the industry leader in dialysis cost containment for nearly 20 years and continues to innovate through the impact of the Kidney Dialysis Avoidance Program. We are revolutionizing the industry by delivering predictive analytics to identify the progression of the disease, simplifying the costs and clinical complexities of chronic kidney disease to make a positive impact and reduce the dialysis incidence rate in every population we touch. Every chronic condition leading to End Stage Renal Disease is manageable and even preventable when identified early. For more information, please visit https://renalogic.com/.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a buy-out/growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth, and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.carrickcapitalpartners.com/.

Media Contact:

Carrie Tedore

Sr. Director of Marketing

208.946.9958

316251@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-weinstein-joins-renalogic-as-ceo-to-fuel-growth-301351921.html

SOURCE Renalogic