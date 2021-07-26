Key African rates to hold steady as vaccination lags restrain recovery

* Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya to keep rates stable this week
* Economic growth in SSA region to recover to 3.8% this year
* Slower inoculations to keep growth prospects in check
JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - Major sub-Saharan African
central banks are expected to keep interest rates on hold this
week as the region's recovery lags the rest of the world due to
much slower COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, a Reuters poll found
on Monday.
In a poll conducted last week, central banks in Ghana, Kenya
and Nigeria were forecast to keep benchmark rates unchanged at
13.5%, 7.0% and 11.5%, respectively, like continental peer South
Africa did just days ago.
"The Bank of Ghana already surprised with its late-cycle 100
basis points cut in May so will not need to ease again so soon,"
said Razia Khan, head of Africa macro research at Standard
Chartered.
"In Kenya, monetary policy remains accommodative as IMF-led
fiscal consolidation is underway. In Nigeria, although inflation
has started to decelerate year-on-year, it remains high – there
is not any room to cut," added Khan.
The poll also showed the region's growth rate was expected
to recover to 3.8% this year and 3.9% next year, from a World
Bank estimate of a 2.4% contraction last year.
However, the gap between forecasts was wide: one analyst
expected no growth at all due to the uncertainty of the pandemic
and slow vaccine rollouts.
Africa's much younger population has meant the virus has
been less deadly on the continent compared with other parts of
the world although virus mutations - especially Delta - threaten
to torpedo local economic recoveries.
The sub-Saharan region is in a rising second wave and a
darkening outlook, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
"Our findings imply that the spread of COVID-19 in SSA is
higher than measured and likely to continue. The tools available
to fight the disease are limited, with strict lockdowns too
costly and the vaccination schedule light and slow," they wrote.
"Together, this points to the African recovery lagging the
global one, through multiple channels: comparatively light, but
still costly domestic lockdowns would restrict the services
industry, a key source of growth in recent years, and tourism in
particular would continue to suffer."
The usually strong tourism performance of east Africa's
biggest economy, Kenya, is very much in question as the services
sector has not yet shaken off the impact from COVID-19.
Africa, battling a third wave of infections, has
administered just 60 million vaccine doses in a population of
1.3 billion due to restrictions on shipments from vaccine
producing nations like India.
Pfizer and BioNTech struck a deal for South
Africa's Biovac Institute on Wednesday to help manufacture
around 100 million doses a year of their COVID-19 vaccine for
the African Union.
An African Union special envoy on Thursday said global
pharmaceutical firms should license production of COVID-19
vaccines in Africa rather than just do piecemeal contract deals.
Capital Economics analysts noted the upshot is that
containment measures will probably have to stay in place for
some time, holding back economic recoveries as policymakers may
have to contend with further virus flare-ups.
