Key Aspects of State Anti-Corruption Policy Discussed at MIFT

03/26/2021 | 03:27am EDT
On March 25 this year, a seminar was held at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the topic 'Main directions of state policy in the field of combating corruption.'

The seminar was organized as part of the Ministry's action plan to further improve the internal anti-corruption system, developed in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On Anti-Corruption'.

During the event, the purpose of which is to form a negative attitude of employees towards corruption as an undesirable social phenomenon, the consequences of corruption and the negative effects that it has on various spheres of government, economy and society were considered.

It was emphasized that the Republic is currently paying great attention to the development of the anti-corruption and compliance control system. It was described in detail about the measures taken in this direction in the state authorities and economic entities of the country.

It was noted that control and fight against corruption should be carried out both at the legislative level and by the population, the media, and public institutions. The open format of the event allowed the participants to ask questions of interest and take an active part in the discussion, thanks to which it was possible to increase their level of legal literacy and knowledge of legislation in this area.

Source: Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
