Key Indicators on the Labour Market: 2015-2020

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
14 October 2021 | 1100 hrs | 188/2021

Key Indicators on the Labour Market: 2015-2020

This release presents a number of key indicators emerging from the Labour Force Survey, a quarterly enquiry carried out among private households. The indicators presented refer to the period 2015 to 2020 and a comparison with EU 27 levels is given for 2020 data.

The LFS is considered as one of the most important monitoring tools across the European Union for assessing progress made on employment rates and educational attainment. It is the source of three of the main headline indicators of European 2020 targets, namely: employment rate, early leavers from education and training and tertiary educational attainment.

Key facts:

  1. In 2020, the national employment rate for the 20 to 64 age group was 77.3 per cent surpassing the national Europe 2020 target 70 per cent (Chart 3).
  2. The services sector was the main contributor to the increase in employment rates between 2015 and 2020 (Tables 2 and 3).
  3. Activity rates increased significantly between 2015 and 2020, especially among females and the 55 to 64 age group (Table 1).
  4. The unemployment rate in 2020 stood at 4.4 per cent, well below the EU 27 average of 7.1 per cent (Table 9).
  5. In 2020, out of every 100 youths between 15 and 24 years, 6 were unemployed (Table 10).
  6. The share of youths not in employment, education or training (NEET) stood at 9.3 per cent during
    2020 (Table 11). This figure was below the EU 27 average of 11.1 per cent.
  7. The rate of early leavers from education and training (ELET) stood at 12.6 per cent during 2020 (Table 13) registering drops over a span of 6 years, but above the EU 2020 national target of 10 per cent.
  8. A steady increase in the share of persons between 30 and 34 years with a tertiary level educational attainment has been registered between 2015 and 2020. In 2020, the rate stood at 39.8 per cent hence exceeding the EU 2020 national target of 33 per cent (Chart 10).
  9. Females tend to outperform males in all education-related indicators (Tables 13 to 16). By contrast, males are more likely to be in the labour market at a younger age when compared to females and they also tend to stay in employment for a longer time when compared to the opposite sex.

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 20001 T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

Labour Force

Over the last six years, the activity rate for the 15-64 age group rose from 68.8 per cent in 2015 to 77.1 per cent in 2020. Females played an important role in labour market growth. In this regard, the female activity rate increased

12.1 percentage points (Table 1). On the other hand, the contribution of males to the overall increase in activity rate was of 3.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2020.

The highest activity rate was recorded among those aged 25 to 54. On average, out of every 100 males aged between 25 and 54 years, 96 were active. For females in this age group, activity rates registered a substantial increase and in fact between 2015 and 2020, there was a rise of 11.9 percentage points.

Table 1. Activity rates by sex and age group

(%)

Activity

Year

Males

Females

Total

gender

gap (p.p)

15-64

2015

81.5

55.6

68.8

25.9

2016

82.5

58.0

70.6

24.5

2017

83.4

60.2

72.2

23.2

2018

84.8

63.8

74.7

21.0

2019

85.3

65.5

75.9

19.8

2020

85.4

67.7

77.1

17.7

EU 27 (2020)

78.2

67.5

72.9

10.7

15-24

2015

53.6

49.4

51.6

4.2

2016

54.4

48.8

51.7

5.6

2017

54.5

51.2

52.9

3.3

2018

55.7

56.3

56.0

-0.6

2019

56.6

55.0

55.9

1.6

2020

55.6

52.1

53.9

3.5

EU 27 (2020)

40.6

34.9

37.8

5.7

25-54

2015

95.4

67.2

81.7

28.2

2016

95.8

69.7

83.2

26.1

2017

96.2

72.0

84.5

24.2

2018

96.4

74.6

86.1

21.8

2019

96.6

76.5

87.3

20.1

2020

95.9

79.1

88.2

16.8

EU 27 (2020)

91.0

79.8

85.4

11.2

55-64

2015

63.3

26.0

44.6

37.3

2016

65.1

29.9

47.5

35.2

2017

66.1

30.6

48.4

35.5

2018

69.4

34.1

51.9

35.3

2019

67.1

36.1

51.8

31.0

2020

69.3

39.5

54.7

29.8

EU 27 (2020)

69.9

56.3

62.9

13.6

2

The overall national activity rate (15-64 years) for 2020 was 4.2 percentage points higher than that recorded for EU

27. National activity rates were higher than EU 27 indicators for all age groups except for the 55 to 64 year olds. In fact, in spite of the considerable growth observed over the past six years, EU 27 activity rates for the 55 to 64 age group were found to be 8.2 percentage points higher than national rates.

Chart 1. Activity rates by age group (Malta and EU 28): 2020

per cent

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

15-64

15-24

25-54

55-64

age group

Malta

EU 27

3

Employment

In 2020, on average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 74 were employed. During these years, male employment rates increased by an average of 0.9 percentage points per year whereas female rates increased by an average of 2.4 percentage points per annum (Chart 2).

At a national level, more males and females tend to be in employment when compared to the EU 27 average. The largest gap was recorded for the 15 to 24 year olds with the national employment rate recorded at 48 per cent as compared with 31.5 per cent for the EU 27. On the other hand, the 55 to 64 age bracket showed that the EU 27 employment rates were 6.9 percentage points higher than national rates.

Chart 2. Annual growth rates on employment rate (15-64) by sex: 2010-2020

per cent

4.5

4.0

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

-0.5

-1.0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

year

Males

Females

Total

4

Table 2. Employment rates by sex and age group

(%)

Employment

Year

Males

Females

Total

gender gap

(p.p)

15-64

2015

77.0

52.6

65.1

24.4

2016

78.9

55.0

67.2

23.9

2017

80.1

57.6

69.2

22.5

2018

81.5

61.5

71.9

20.0

2019

82.4

62.8

73.1

19.6

2020

81.7

64.6

73.7

17.1

EU 27 (2020)

72.8

62.5

67.6

10.3

20-64

2015

82.1

55.3

69.0

26.8

2016

83.5

58.0

71.1

25.5

2017

84.7

60.6

73.0

24.1

2018

86.0

64.1

75.5

21.9

2019

86.5

65.8

76.8

20.7

2020

85.6

67.8

77.3

17.8

EU 27 (2020)

78.0

66.7

72.4

11.3

National target

70.0

15-24

2015

46.6

44.6

45.6

2.0

2016

48.9

43.3

46.2

5.6

2017

48.5

46.1

47.3

2.4

2018

49.5

52.5

50.9

-3.0

2019

50.7

50.6

50.7

0.1

2020

48.2

47.8

48.0

0.4

EU 27 (2020)

33.7

29.1

31.5

4.6

25-54

2015

91.5

64.1

78.2

27.4

2016

92.3

66.7

79.9

25.6

2017

93.2

69.5

81.8

23.7

2018

93.6

72.5

83.6

21.1

2019

93.9

73.7

84.5

20.2

2020

92.6

75.9

84.9

16.7

EU 27 (2020)

85.4

74.2

79.8

11.2

55-64

2015

59.5

25.1

42.3

34.4

2016

62.8

28.9

45.8

33.9

2017

64.5

29.9

47.2

34.6

2018

67.3

32.8

50.2

34.5

2019

66.3

35.4

51.0

30.9

2020

67.1

37.7

52.7

29.4

EU 27 (2020)

66.2

53.4

59.6

12.8

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
