14 October 2021 | 1100 hrs | 188/2021

Key Indicators on the Labour Market: 2015-2020

This release presents a number of key indicators emerging from the Labour Force Survey, a quarterly enquiry carried out among private households. The indicators presented refer to the period 2015 to 2020 and a comparison with EU 27 levels is given for 2020 data.

The LFS is considered as one of the most important monitoring tools across the European Union for assessing progress made on employment rates and educational attainment. It is the source of three of the main headline indicators of European 2020 targets, namely: employment rate, early leavers from education and training and tertiary educational attainment.

Key facts:

In 2020, the national employment rate for the 20 to 64 age group was 77.3 per cent surpassing the national Europe 2020 target 70 per cent (Chart 3). The services sector was the main contributor to the increase in employment rates between 2015 and 2020 (Tables 2 and 3). Activity rates increased significantly between 2015 and 2020, especially among females and the 55 to 64 age group (Table 1). The unemployment rate in 2020 stood at 4.4 per cent, well below the EU 27 average of 7.1 per cent (Table 9). In 2020, out of every 100 youths between 15 and 24 years, 6 were unemployed (Table 10). The share of youths not in employment, education or training (NEET) stood at 9.3 per cent during

2020 (Table 11). This figure was below the EU 27 average of 11.1 per cent. The rate of early leavers from education and training (ELET) stood at 12.6 per cent during 2020 (Table 13) registering drops over a span of 6 years, but above the EU 2020 national target of 10 per cent. A steady increase in the share of persons between 30 and 34 years with a tertiary level educational attainment has been registered between 2015 and 2020. In 2020, the rate stood at 39.8 per cent hence exceeding the EU 2020 national target of 33 per cent (Chart 10). Females tend to outperform males in all education-related indicators (Tables 13 to 16). By contrast, males are more likely to be in the labour market at a younger age when compared to females and they also tend to stay in employment for a longer time when compared to the opposite sex.

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

