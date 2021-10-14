14 October 2021 | 1100 hrs | 188/2021
Key Indicators on the Labour Market: 2015-2020
This release presents a number of key indicators emerging from the Labour Force Survey, a quarterly enquiry carried out among private households. The indicators presented refer to the period 2015 to 2020 and a comparison with EU 27 levels is given for 2020 data.
The LFS is considered as one of the most important monitoring tools across the European Union for assessing progress made on employment rates and educational attainment. It is the source of three of the main headline indicators of European 2020 targets, namely: employment rate, early leavers from education and training and tertiary educational attainment.
Key facts:
-
In 2020, the national employment rate for the 20 to 64 age group was 77.3 per cent surpassing the national Europe 2020 target 70 per cent (Chart 3).
-
The services sector was the main contributor to the increase in employment rates between 2015 and 2020 (Tables 2 and 3).
-
Activity rates increased significantly between 2015 and 2020, especially among females and the 55 to 64 age group (Table 1).
-
The unemployment rate in 2020 stood at 4.4 per cent, well below the EU 27 average of 7.1 per cent (Table 9).
-
In 2020, out of every 100 youths between 15 and 24 years, 6 were unemployed (Table 10).
-
The share of youths not in employment, education or training (NEET) stood at 9.3 per cent during
2020 (Table 11). This figure was below the EU 27 average of 11.1 per cent.
-
The rate of early leavers from education and training (ELET) stood at 12.6 per cent during 2020 (Table 13) registering drops over a span of 6 years, but above the EU 2020 national target of 10 per cent.
-
A steady increase in the share of persons between 30 and 34 years with a tertiary level educational attainment has been registered between 2015 and 2020. In 2020, the rate stood at 39.8 per cent hence exceeding the EU 2020 national target of 33 per cent (Chart 10).
-
Females tend to outperform males in all education-related indicators (Tables 13 to 16). By contrast, males are more likely to be in the labour market at a younger age when compared to females and they also tend to stay in employment for a longer time when compared to the opposite sex.
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Labour Force
Over the last six years, the activity rate for the 15-64 age group rose from 68.8 per cent in 2015 to 77.1 per cent in 2020. Females played an important role in labour market growth. In this regard, the female activity rate increased
12.1 percentage points (Table 1). On the other hand, the contribution of males to the overall increase in activity rate was of 3.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2020.
The highest activity rate was recorded among those aged 25 to 54. On average, out of every 100 males aged between 25 and 54 years, 96 were active. For females in this age group, activity rates registered a substantial increase and in fact between 2015 and 2020, there was a rise of 11.9 percentage points.
Table 1. Activity rates by sex and age group
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Activity
|
Year
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
gender
|
|
|
|
gap (p.p)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
81.5
|
55.6
|
68.8
|
25.9
|
2016
|
82.5
|
58.0
|
70.6
|
24.5
|
2017
|
83.4
|
60.2
|
72.2
|
23.2
|
2018
|
84.8
|
63.8
|
74.7
|
21.0
|
2019
|
85.3
|
65.5
|
75.9
|
19.8
|
2020
|
85.4
|
67.7
|
77.1
|
17.7
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
78.2
|
67.5
|
72.9
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
53.6
|
49.4
|
51.6
|
4.2
|
2016
|
54.4
|
48.8
|
51.7
|
5.6
|
2017
|
54.5
|
51.2
|
52.9
|
3.3
|
2018
|
55.7
|
56.3
|
56.0
|
-0.6
|
2019
|
56.6
|
55.0
|
55.9
|
1.6
|
2020
|
55.6
|
52.1
|
53.9
|
3.5
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
40.6
|
34.9
|
37.8
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
25-54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
95.4
|
67.2
|
81.7
|
28.2
|
2016
|
95.8
|
69.7
|
83.2
|
26.1
|
2017
|
96.2
|
72.0
|
84.5
|
24.2
|
2018
|
96.4
|
74.6
|
86.1
|
21.8
|
2019
|
96.6
|
76.5
|
87.3
|
20.1
|
2020
|
95.9
|
79.1
|
88.2
|
16.8
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
91.0
|
79.8
|
85.4
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
55-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
63.3
|
26.0
|
44.6
|
37.3
|
2016
|
65.1
|
29.9
|
47.5
|
35.2
|
2017
|
66.1
|
30.6
|
48.4
|
35.5
|
2018
|
69.4
|
34.1
|
51.9
|
35.3
|
2019
|
67.1
|
36.1
|
51.8
|
31.0
|
2020
|
69.3
|
39.5
|
54.7
|
29.8
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
69.9
|
56.3
|
62.9
|
13.6
The overall national activity rate (15-64 years) for 2020 was 4.2 percentage points higher than that recorded for EU
27. National activity rates were higher than EU 27 indicators for all age groups except for the 55 to 64 year olds. In fact, in spite of the considerable growth observed over the past six years, EU 27 activity rates for the 55 to 64 age group were found to be 8.2 percentage points higher than national rates.
Chart 1. Activity rates by age group (Malta and EU 28): 2020
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
|
15-64
|
15-24
|
|
|
25-54
|
55-64
|
|
|
|
age group
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
|
EU 27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employment
In 2020, on average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 74 were employed. During these years, male employment rates increased by an average of 0.9 percentage points per year whereas female rates increased by an average of 2.4 percentage points per annum (Chart 2).
At a national level, more males and females tend to be in employment when compared to the EU 27 average. The largest gap was recorded for the 15 to 24 year olds with the national employment rate recorded at 48 per cent as compared with 31.5 per cent for the EU 27. On the other hand, the 55 to 64 age bracket showed that the EU 27 employment rates were 6.9 percentage points higher than national rates.
Chart 2. Annual growth rates on employment rate (15-64) by sex: 2010-2020
4.5
4.0
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Employment rates by sex and age group
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
Year
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
gender gap
|
|
|
|
(p.p)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
77.0
|
52.6
|
65.1
|
24.4
|
2016
|
78.9
|
55.0
|
67.2
|
23.9
|
2017
|
80.1
|
57.6
|
69.2
|
22.5
|
2018
|
81.5
|
61.5
|
71.9
|
20.0
|
2019
|
82.4
|
62.8
|
73.1
|
19.6
|
2020
|
81.7
|
64.6
|
73.7
|
17.1
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
72.8
|
62.5
|
67.6
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
82.1
|
55.3
|
69.0
|
26.8
|
2016
|
83.5
|
58.0
|
71.1
|
25.5
|
2017
|
84.7
|
60.6
|
73.0
|
24.1
|
2018
|
86.0
|
64.1
|
75.5
|
21.9
|
2019
|
86.5
|
65.8
|
76.8
|
20.7
|
2020
|
85.6
|
67.8
|
77.3
|
17.8
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
78.0
|
66.7
|
72.4
|
11.3
|
National target
|
|
|
70.0
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
46.6
|
44.6
|
45.6
|
2.0
|
2016
|
48.9
|
43.3
|
46.2
|
5.6
|
2017
|
48.5
|
46.1
|
47.3
|
2.4
|
2018
|
49.5
|
52.5
|
50.9
|
-3.0
|
2019
|
50.7
|
50.6
|
50.7
|
0.1
|
2020
|
48.2
|
47.8
|
48.0
|
0.4
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
33.7
|
29.1
|
31.5
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
91.5
|
64.1
|
78.2
|
27.4
|
2016
|
92.3
|
66.7
|
79.9
|
25.6
|
2017
|
93.2
|
69.5
|
81.8
|
23.7
|
2018
|
93.6
|
72.5
|
83.6
|
21.1
|
2019
|
93.9
|
73.7
|
84.5
|
20.2
|
2020
|
92.6
|
75.9
|
84.9
|
16.7
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
85.4
|
74.2
|
79.8
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55-64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
59.5
|
25.1
|
42.3
|
34.4
|
2016
|
62.8
|
28.9
|
45.8
|
33.9
|
2017
|
64.5
|
29.9
|
47.2
|
34.6
|
2018
|
67.3
|
32.8
|
50.2
|
34.5
|
2019
|
66.3
|
35.4
|
51.0
|
30.9
|
2020
|
67.1
|
37.7
|
52.7
|
29.4
|
EU 27 (2020)
|
66.2
|
53.4
|
59.6
|
12.8
