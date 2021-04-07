Key Risk : Nationally Expands Focus on Home Healthcare and Hospice

Workers Compensation Carrier to Broaden Current Footprint for Home Healthcare and Hospice

Key Risk (a Berkley Company), a leading provider of workers compensation insurance products and services for employers throughout the United States, today announced the national expansion of their service offerings to support Home Healthcare and Hospice providers.

Key Risk’s national Home Healthcare and Hospice program will focus on providing industry leading workers compensation insurance solutions for Non-Medical Home Care, Medical or Skilled Home Healthcare and Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations.

Leadership and business development for this national program will be supported by Dan Lewis, Director, Healthcare Underwriting and Ashley Hough, Director, Human Services & Healthcare.

Scott Holbrook, president of Key Risk, commented, “For more than 18 years, Key Risk has delivered measurable outcomes to Healthcare and Hospice providers within our current footprint. We are excited to now expand our support and commitment to this industry on a national scale.”

Key Risk is a Business Partner Member of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and is proud to support the important work of this organization.

ABOUT KEY RISK:

Key Risk (a Berkley Company) delivers innovative and responsive workers compensation solutions that provide clients the freedom to do what they do best. For more than 35 years, Key Risk has focused exclusively on workers compensation solutions for a variety of industries with operations based in the Eastern United States. Nationally, Key Risk offers specialty insurance solutions for employers in the industries of Construction, Home Healthcare & Hospice, Human Services, Temporary Staffing, Professional Employers Organizations (PEO) and USL&H.

Key Risk is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong), by S&P. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

For further information about Key Risk please visit www.KeyRisk.com.

