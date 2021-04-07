Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Key Risk : Nationally Expands Focus on Home Healthcare and Hospice

04/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workers Compensation Carrier to Broaden Current Footprint for Home Healthcare and Hospice

Key Risk (a Berkley Company), a leading provider of workers compensation insurance products and services for employers throughout the United States, today announced the national expansion of their service offerings to support Home Healthcare and Hospice providers.

Key Risk’s national Home Healthcare and Hospice program will focus on providing industry leading workers compensation insurance solutions for Non-Medical Home Care, Medical or Skilled Home Healthcare and Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations.

Leadership and business development for this national program will be supported by Dan Lewis, Director, Healthcare Underwriting and Ashley Hough, Director, Human Services & Healthcare.

Scott Holbrook, president of Key Risk, commented, “For more than 18 years, Key Risk has delivered measurable outcomes to Healthcare and Hospice providers within our current footprint. We are excited to now expand our support and commitment to this industry on a national scale.”

Key Risk is a Business Partner Member of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and is proud to support the important work of this organization.

For further information about workers compensation insurance programs, please contact Travis Moose at 470.539.5500 or TMoose@keyrisk.com.

ABOUT KEY RISK:

Key Risk (a Berkley Company) delivers innovative and responsive workers compensation solutions that provide clients the freedom to do what they do best. For more than 35 years, Key Risk has focused exclusively on workers compensation solutions for a variety of industries with operations based in the Eastern United States. Nationally, Key Risk offers specialty insurance solutions for employers in the industries of Construction, Home Healthcare & Hospice, Human Services, Temporary Staffing, Professional Employers Organizations (PEO) and USL&H.

Key Risk is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong), by S&P. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

For further information about Key Risk please visit www.KeyRisk.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aPONSSE OYJ  : Decisions made at the Ponsse Plc Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:24aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION  : TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
PU
09:23aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD.  : Form 8.3 - WILLIAM HILL PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
09:23aRising tide exhibition at museum of the city of new york illustrates the dramatic consequences of the climate crisis
GL
09:22aASTRAZENECA  : EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
AQ
09:22aKESTREL GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - KGC
AQ
09:22aAM BEST  : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Farmers Fire Insurance Company
BU
09:21aDANCANN PHARMA A/S  : publishes Annual Report 2020
AQ
09:21aDGAP-DD  : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
09:20aSchwarz set to win EU antitrust okay for Suez asset buy - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Settles Patent Dispute With Lenovo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ