Key Senior Living Innovations Improve Health and Wellbeing in 2022 According to Patricia Will, Founder of Belmont Village

Unique partnerships and collaborations, real estate, academic research, telehealth, brain fitness, and person-centered customized care propel senior living into unprecedented space

Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living, an integrated developer, owner, and operator of luxury senior housing with more than 4,000 employees and 31+ communities in the U.S. and Mexico, shares insights into how the senior living industry is evolving in 2022 to meet the ever-changing needs of aging adults.

A culture of innovation, top-notch clinical care and hospitality, continuous investment in research, collaboration with key academic partnerships, and state-of-the-art cognitive health programming include the following to help seniors thrive:

Customized cognitive care for Alzheimer's, Dementia, and the aging brain: Mental workouts and long-term memory enrichment programs promote mental stimulation, socialization, reduce stress, and aid in maintaining a healthy lifestyle – all of which help aging adults live engaging and purposeful lives. Cognitive care programs in senior living communities can improve critical thinking, memory-body movement, and long-term memory enrichment, which have been shown to lower dementia risk and slow cognitive decline while maintaining brain function and a higher quality of life. Belmont's proprietary, signature Circle of Friends ® program was developed to address Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early-stage memory loss, and has been proven to slow the progression of dementia. For aging adults in general, the Whole-Brain-Fitness approach integrates mental stimulation, socialization, and a healthy lifestyle – all while building cognitive reserve in the brain.

Financial planning: While young adults can benefit from purchasing their homes, when older adults are unable to accomplish basic daily activities like bathing, dressing, eating, continence, toileting, or are experiencing cognitive impairment, it may be time to rent an apartment in a top-notch senior living community. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the odds of requiring long-term care is almost at 70% for the average 65 year old, making the cost of assisted living an issue for many. Retirees with a sizable health savings account may use their pre-tax funds to cover long-term care premiums or expenses. The average long-term care insurance premium worth $165,000 for a healthy 55-year-old man may cost $1,375 to $3,685 per year, according to the American Association of Long-Term Care Insurance, but will most likely cover the cost of an assisted living community.

“The biggest takeaway is that there is now a choice. Seniors are changing how they choose where they want to live and what is important to them,” adds Will. “Seniors want excellent programming and the latest technology to be innate qualities of the daily life and culture of their community.”

