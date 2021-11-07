Key Sudanese peace deal signatories condemn coup - statement

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Key Sudanese rebel factions that
signed a peace deal last year condemned on Sunday the country's
recent military coup and called for the release of detainees.
The statement condemning the coup came from the Sudanese
Revolutionary Front, which includes groups led by three members
of the military-civilian ruling council dissolved during the
takeover: Elhadi Idris and Altahir Hajar from Darfur and Malik
Agar of the southern SPLM-N.
Some peace deal signatories including Darfur rebel group
leaders Jibril Ibrahim and Minni Minawi had aligned with the
military in the weeks leading up to the coup.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz
Writing by Nafisa Eltahir
Editing by Aidan Lewis)