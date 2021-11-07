Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Key Sudanese peace deal signatories condemn coup - statement

11/07/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Key Sudanese rebel factions that signed a peace deal last year condemned on Sunday the country's recent military coup and called for the release of detainees.

The statement condemning the coup came from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which includes groups led by three members of the military-civilian ruling council dissolved during the takeover: Elhadi Idris and Altahir Hajar from Darfur and Malik Agar of the southern SPLM-N.

Some peace deal signatories including Darfur rebel group leaders Jibril Ibrahim and Minni Minawi had aligned with the military in the weeks leading up to the coup. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pGlobal COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases
RE
11:43aBOX OFFICE : 'Eternals' Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut
RE
11:27aWhat you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules
RE
11:08aCABEI supports care for children with "butterfly skin" disease
PU
11:02aKey Sudanese peace deal signatories condemn coup - statement
RE
11:02aThree major signatories to sudan peace deal reject coup, call on release of detainees - statement
RE
10:59aWith COP26 credibility at stake, some urge ratcheting up schedule
RE
10:40aNicaragua vote begins with Ortega seeking 4th term, opposition jailed
RE
10:38aPUBLIC NOTICE : MEASURES TO ADDRESS NON-PERFOMING LOAfNS IN THE BANKING SECTOR
PU
10:31aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
3Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
4China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS