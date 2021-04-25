Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Key U.S. Senate Democrat favors smaller infrastructure bill

04/25/2021 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill.

Manchin, a moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass Democratic President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation.

While most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, the reconciliation process allows for a simple majority. Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Kamala can cast a tie-beaking vote.

"More targeted," Manchin, a key vote in the closely divided Senate, told CNN's "State of the Union" program, referring to a bill that would incorporate internet broadband, roads and water infrastructure needs.

Asked if he would back another bill with other related spending through a process called reconciliation, Manchin said "no."

Biden's sweeping proposals in his infrastructure proposal also include $400 billion for in-home and community based care for the elderly and disabled as well as $100 billion for schools and child care facilities - two areas left out of a $568 billion Republican counteroffer introduced last week.

Manchin said that while more money is needed for health and child care, it was hard to build public support for a massive bill that goes beyond what he called "traditional" infrastructure needs.

"I think they should be separated," Manchin said. "When you start putting so much into one bill ... it makes it very, very difficult for he public to understand." He called the Republican proposal "a good start" for negotiations.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aCOVID : Uk reports 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test (32 on saturday)
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk data shows 33,666,638 people have received a first vaccine dose (33,508,590 on saturday)
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk reports 1,712 cases (2,061 on saturday)
RE
10:58aTunisia has asked IMF for finance programme -letter
RE
10:58aCENTRAL BANK OF EGYPT  : Rescheduling the upcoming MPC meeting to 28 April 2021
PU
10:46aAs Bank of Canada turns hawkish, investors retool for higher rates outlook
RE
10:34aKey U.S. Senate Democrat favors smaller infrastructure bill
RE
10:31aBERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
RE
10:20aLEADERS SUMMIT : The Energy Transition Priorities Needed for a 1.5°C Future
PU
10:15aThe Fed's Next Test Is Breaking the Ice Over Policy Shift
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
2Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
3French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
4SUPER GROUP LIMITED : SUPER : Online bookmaker Betway parent to go public in merger with acquisition firm
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ